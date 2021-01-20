  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Equinix Inc (EQIX) CEO and President Charles J Meyers Sold $6.9 million of Shares

January 20, 2021 | About: EQIX +1.59%

CEO and President of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles J Meyers (insider trades) sold 9,738 shares of EQIX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $710.18 a share. The total sale was $6.9 million.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $64.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $727.740000 with a P/E ratio of 142.70 and P/S ratio of 10.87. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.48%. Equinix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Equinix Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 9,738 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $710.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.
  • Chief Customer & Rev Officer Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,020 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQIX, click here

.

