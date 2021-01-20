HWG Holdings LP Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Natera Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company HWG Holdings LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Natera Inc, Apple Inc, Match Group Inc, sells DexCom Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HWG Holdings LP. As of 2020Q4, HWG Holdings LP owns 104 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, PYPL, HEI, ASGN, CAT, DOCU, ETSY, TCBI, EEM, VTV, IEFA, HPQ, SAND, MRGE, ZBRA, MTN, IEMG, VBK, VBR, M,

MTCH, PYPL, HEI, ASGN, CAT, DOCU, ETSY, TCBI, EEM, VTV, IEFA, HPQ, SAND, MRGE, ZBRA, MTN, IEMG, VBK, VBR, M, Added Positions: IJR, MSFT, NTRA, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, AMD, RCL, GRMN, GOOGL, LUV, IJH, CTAS, J, MSCI, FB, COST, EPAM, JPM, POOL, INTU, NFLX, PODD, EL, BA, ZTS, RNG, SHOP, PEP, XEL, HD, CCI, VUG, MCO, DHR, IWP, QQQ, F,

IJR, MSFT, NTRA, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, AMD, RCL, GRMN, GOOGL, LUV, IJH, CTAS, J, MSCI, FB, COST, EPAM, JPM, POOL, INTU, NFLX, PODD, EL, BA, ZTS, RNG, SHOP, PEP, XEL, HD, CCI, VUG, MCO, DHR, IWP, QQQ, F, Reduced Positions: GLD, IVV, FDX, JBHT, SPGI, MA, V, LLY, VZ, ABTX, IWF, SHW, LULU, JNJ, UNH, ABBV, BRO, TMO, NMFC, KREF, NEE, VIG,

GLD, IVV, FDX, JBHT, SPGI, MA, V, LLY, VZ, ABTX, IWF, SHW, LULU, JNJ, UNH, ABBV, BRO, TMO, NMFC, KREF, NEE, VIG, Sold Out: DXCM, LMT, VRTX, VB, AMGN, SLV, GILD, BIIB, HYMB, XOM, JKHY,

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 116,100 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 147,631 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.72% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 138,796 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,575 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,211 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.18%

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $147.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 18,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.18 and $135.47, with an estimated average price of $122.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in ASGN Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $86.66, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 19,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 138,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 43,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Natera Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $111.74, with an estimated average price of $84.16. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 147,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 87,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 284.79%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $534.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 6,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 6984.44%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $850.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

HWG Holdings LP reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 71.72%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $175.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. HWG Holdings LP still held 2,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.23%. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. HWG Holdings LP still held 5,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 43.78%. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $251.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. HWG Holdings LP still held 4,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP reduced to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 93.73%. The sale prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. HWG Holdings LP still held 441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.99%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $321.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. HWG Holdings LP still held 1,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $334.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. HWG Holdings LP still held 2,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.