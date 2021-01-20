Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Equinix Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Waste Management Inc, Markel Corp

Investment company Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Equinix Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells Livongo Health Inc, Waste Management Inc, Markel Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Tencent Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQIX, ARKK, TSM, SPTM, BA, TTD, BAC, FATE, RJF, SAGE, EA, MCY, QCOM, IWB, TT, WTRH,

EQIX, ARKK, TSM, SPTM, BA, TTD, BAC, FATE, RJF, SAGE, EA, MCY, QCOM, IWB, TT, WTRH, Added Positions: CBOE, QQQ, BRK.B, VEEV, PYPL, TMO, NVDA, AMED, SQ, MSFT, NFLX, ISRG, HD, WMT, PGR, RMD, CHGG, MASI, UL, PLD, CRM, DOCU, MRVL, LOGI, JNJ, ADBE, ZS, OKTA, FIW, SHOP, ILMN, BIDU, RNG, EW, TCEHY, MA, DIS, PG, MCD, LMT, JPM, SPLK, BABA, V, BIP,

CBOE, QQQ, BRK.B, VEEV, PYPL, TMO, NVDA, AMED, SQ, MSFT, NFLX, ISRG, HD, WMT, PGR, RMD, CHGG, MASI, UL, PLD, CRM, DOCU, MRVL, LOGI, JNJ, ADBE, ZS, OKTA, FIW, SHOP, ILMN, BIDU, RNG, EW, TCEHY, MA, DIS, PG, MCD, LMT, JPM, SPLK, BABA, V, BIP, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, VYM, SPY, FTV, RTX, OTIS, IJS, VB, TSLA, CLX, PEP, VTWO, SDY, VZ, MGV, MDY, NOBL, SCHG, T, GE, PM, VO, VOO, MDLZ, ACGL,

BRK.A, VYM, SPY, FTV, RTX, OTIS, IJS, VB, TSLA, CLX, PEP, VTWO, SDY, VZ, MGV, MDY, NOBL, SCHG, T, GE, PM, VO, VOO, MDLZ, ACGL, Sold Out: LVGO, WM, MKL, IJJ, TCTZF, VNT, BDX, PFE, VRTX, IWO, KMB, AGIO,

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 265,769 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,363 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 119,436 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,432 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 68,194 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $727.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $211.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $810.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 320.59%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 56,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.3 and $293.33, with an estimated average price of $256.96. The stock is now traded at around $304.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $226.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $469.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $67.28 and $81.13, with an estimated average price of $74.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.