Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Equinix Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Waste Management Inc, Markel Corp

January 20, 2021 | About: CBOE +0.05% AMED +2.14% SQ -0.27% ADBE +2.9% EQIX +1.59% ARKK +0.67% TSM -0.5% SPTM +1.34% BA +0.35% TTD +3.89% LVGO +0% W -1.92%

Investment company Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Equinix Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells Livongo Health Inc, Waste Management Inc, Markel Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Tencent Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arthur+m.+cohen+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 265,769 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,363 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 119,436 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,432 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 68,194 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $727.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $211.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $810.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 320.59%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 56,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.3 and $293.33, with an estimated average price of $256.96. The stock is now traded at around $304.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $226.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $469.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36.

Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCTZF)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $67.28 and $81.13, with an estimated average price of $74.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



