Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, American Tower Corp, Chindata Group Holdings, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Pacer Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, American Tower Corp, Chindata Group Holdings, CyrusOne Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 1359 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Pacer Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacer+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,384,601 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.7% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 236,155 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.10% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 723,758 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 989,922 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 643,684 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.6%

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,166,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $261.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 83,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 284,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $727.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 236,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 723,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 698,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 372,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,747,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76. The stock is now traded at around $272.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 175,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.