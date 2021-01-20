  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against CleanSpark, Inc.

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:CLSK -7.33%


The law firm of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is investigating potential claims against CleanSpark, Inc. (“CleanSpark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]CLSK[/url]). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has “fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts” and that it is “rife with undisclosed related party transactions.”



On this news, CleanSpark’s shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired CleanSpark securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact[url="]+Thomas+W.+Elrod[/url] of[url="]+Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this [url="]contact+form[/url], to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website:[url="]+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com[/url].



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005728/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)