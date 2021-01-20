  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
City Office REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CIO -0.92%


City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (“City Office” or the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



City Office’s management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on February 25, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on [url="]www.cityofficereit.com[/url].



Webcast



Click on the webcast link under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.cityofficereit.com[/url].



Telephone Conference Call



Domestic: 1-866-262-0919


International: 1-412-902-4106



To listen to the call, participants can reference the City Office REIT Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.



Conference Call Replay



Domestic: 1-877-344-7529


International: 1-412-317-0088


Passcode: 10151018



A replay of the call will be available later in the day on February 25, 2021, continuing through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 25, 2021. A replay will also be available at “Webcasts & Events” in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.



About City Office REIT, Inc.



City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.8 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005703/en/


