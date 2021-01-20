  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
EnerSys Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: ENS +1.45%

READING, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results and to provide an overview of the business. The call will conclude with a question and answer session.

The call, scheduled for Thursday, February 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be hosted by David M. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at http://www.enersys.com under the "Investor Relations" link. Presentation materials to be used in conjunction with the conference call will become available under the aforementioned link the evening before the conference call. There will be a free download of a compatible media player on the company’s website at http://www.enersys.com.

The conference call information is:

Date:Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via Internet:http://www.enersys.com
Domestic Dial-In Number:877-359-9508
International Dial-In Number:224-357-2393
Passcode:9359557

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. on February 11, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. on March 13, 2021.

The replay information is:

Via Internet:http://www.enersys.com
Domestic Replay Number:855-859-2056
International Replay Number:404-537-3406
Passcode:9359557

For more information, contact Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing [email protected].

About EnerSys:

EDITOR'S NOTE: EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy system solutions, motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric-powered vehicles. Energy Systems provide highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecommunication, utility, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable, medical, aerospace and defense, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

