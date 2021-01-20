TrueBlue to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday,Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST) on Wednesday,. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue’s web site: [url="]www.trueblue.com[/url].TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at [url="]www.trueblue.com[/url].

