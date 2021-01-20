  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Distributions

January 20, 2021 | About: CUBE +2.05%

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (: CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of its 2020 distributions for CubeSmart Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.

The 2020 distributions paid with respect to CubeSmart common stock (CUSIP #229663-109 and traded under ticker symbol CUBE) are as follows:

Record
Date		Payable
Date		Total
Distribution
per Share		Ordinary
Dividend
(Box 1a)		Total
Capital
Gain
(Box 2a)		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(1)
(Box 2b)		Nondividend
Distribution
(Box 3)		Section 199A
Dividend(2)
(Box 5)
1/2/20201/15/2020$0.33 $0.244773 $0.007057 $0.001958 $0.078170 $0.244773
4/1/20204/15/2020$0.33 $0.244773 $0.007057 $0.001958 $0.078170 $0.244773
7/1/20207/15/2020$0.33 $0.244773 $0.007057 $0.001958 $0.078170 $0.244773
10/1/202010/15/2020$0.33 $0.244773 $0.007057 $0.001958 $0.078170 $0.244773
$1.32 $0.979092 $0.028228 $0.007832 $0.312680 $0.979092

(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.
(2) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

The fourth quarter 2020 distribution made to holders of record of common shares as of January 4, 2021 is considered a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
Josh Schutzer
Senior Director, Finance
(610) 535-5700

ti?nf=ODEzODk0NCMzOTM3NDI4IzIwMDU4NzQ=
c113fe00-9055-4481-8b17-80cec878181c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)