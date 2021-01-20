  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:AR -4.39%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) ("Antero" or the "Company") announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Antero Resources logo. (PRNewsFoto/Antero Resources Corporation)

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13714534. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. Antero Resources is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-resources-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301211938.html

SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)