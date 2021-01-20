  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PHX MINERALS INC. to Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results and Host Earnings Call on Feb. 8, 2021

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:PHX +0.62%

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 8, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 and using the access code 39440.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in our core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-to-announce-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-and-host-earnings-call-on-feb-8-2021-301211842.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.


