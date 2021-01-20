  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2020 Distributions

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CDR +2.89%

PR Newswire

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock





Symbol: CDR



CUSIP: 150602209





Total




Section







Distribution


Ordinary


199A


Nondividend

Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividend


Dividends


Distribution

2/10/2020


2/20/2020


$0.050000


$0.050000


$0.050000


$0.000000

5/8/2020


5/20/2020


$0.010000


$0.010000


$0.010000


$0.000000

8/10/2020


8/20/2020


$0.010000


$0.010000


$0.010000


$0.000000

11/10/2020


11/20/2020


$0.010000


$0.010000


$0.010000


$0.000000

Totals




$0.080000


$0.080000


$0.080000


$0.000000












Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB



CUSIP: 150602407





Total




Section







Distribution


Ordinary


199A


Nondividend

Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividends


Dividends


Distribution

2/10/2020


2/20/2020


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

5/8/2020


5/20/2020


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

8/10/2020


8/20/2020


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

11/10/2020


11/20/2020


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

Totals




$1.812500


$1.812500


$1.812500


$0.000000












Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC



CUSIP: 1506025063





Total




Section







Distribution


Ordinary


199A


Nondividend

Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividends


Dividends


Distribution

2/10/2020


2/20/2020


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

5/8/2020


5/20/2020


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

8/10/2020


8/20/2020


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

11/10/2020


11/20/2020


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

Totals




$1.625000


$1.625000


$1.625000


$0.000000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2020 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2020-distributions-301211830.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


