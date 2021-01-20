Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2020 Distributions

PR Newswire
PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.
Common Stock
Symbol: CDR
CUSIP: 150602209
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividend
Dividends
Distribution
2/10/2020
2/20/2020
$0.050000
$0.050000
$0.050000
$0.000000
5/8/2020
5/20/2020
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
8/10/2020
8/20/2020
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
11/10/2020
11/20/2020
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
Totals
$0.080000
$0.080000
$0.080000
$0.000000
Series B Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDR-PB
CUSIP: 150602407
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividends
Distribution
2/10/2020
2/20/2020
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
5/8/2020
5/20/2020
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
8/10/2020
8/20/2020
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
11/10/2020
11/20/2020
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
Totals
$1.812500
$1.812500
$1.812500
$0.000000
Series C Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDR-PC
CUSIP: 1506025063
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividends
Distribution
2/10/2020
2/20/2020
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
5/8/2020
5/20/2020
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
8/10/2020
8/20/2020
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
11/10/2020
11/20/2020
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
Totals
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2020 dividends.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.
