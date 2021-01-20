Grubhub To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results On Feb. 3, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, after the market close. Due to the pending acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub does not plan to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 30 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with approximately 245,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

