Cimarex Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021
DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced it plans to report fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, February 22, 2021, after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
The call will be webcast and is accessible via the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216).
A replay will be available on the company's website.
About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Anadarko and Permian Basins of the U.S.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT
Cimarex Energy Co.
Karen Acierno
303-285-4957
www.cimarex.com
