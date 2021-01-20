  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cimarex Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:XEC -1.04%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced it plans to report fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, February 22, 2021, after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The call will be webcast and is accessible via the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216).

A replay will be available on the company's website.

About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Anadarko and Permian Basins of the U.S.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Cimarex Energy Co.

Karen Acierno
303-285-4957
www.cimarex.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301211797.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


