Brinker International, Inc. To Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:EAT +0.1%

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 to review second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on Jan. 27, 2021. The company may also provide other business updates.

Brinker International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brinker International, Inc.)

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at https://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q2-2021-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-inc-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-call-301211690.html

SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.


