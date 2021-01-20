SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced today it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472 in US/Canada. International call-in participants can dial www.magnachip.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 6298187.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. With more than 40 years of operating history, Magnachip owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. Please visit www.magnachip.com for more information. Information on or accessible from Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

In the United States: In Korea: So-Yeon Jeong Chankeun Park Head of Investor Relations Director of Public Relations Tel. +1-408-712-6151 Tel. +82-2-6903-5223 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-17-301211301.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation