  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Marathon Oil Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:MRO +0.58%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings news release and details of the company's 2021 capital program on Wednesday, Feb. 17, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301211949.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)