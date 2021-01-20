TTEC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced details pertaining to the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, and related conference call and webcast.

TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021 when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services partner for many of the world's iconic brands, Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and disruptive growth companies. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, and fraud prevention and detection services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

