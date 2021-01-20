  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Upon Its Perpetual Preferred Stock

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:WSBC -0.47%

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 20, 2021

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq:WSBCP). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from November 15, 2020, up to, but excluding February 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.421875 per depositary share, or $16.875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on February 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 233 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-upon-its-perpetual-preferred-stock-301212045.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.


