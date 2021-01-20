  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Chairman & CEO John F Crowley Sold $1.6 million of Shares

January 20, 2021 | About: FOLD -3.75%

Chairman & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John F Crowley (insider trades) sold 72,000 shares of FOLD on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $21.73 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation medicines. Amicus Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.030000 with and P/S ratio of 22.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO John F Crowley sold 72,000 shares of FOLD stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $21.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.22% since.
  • Chairman & CEO John F Crowley sold 7,500 shares of FOLD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $22.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Burke W Whitman bought 1,500 shares of FOLD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $23.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.24% since.
  • COO Bradley L Campbell sold 10,514 shares of FOLD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $22.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.

