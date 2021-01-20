Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $723,495 of Shares

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 14,338 shares of SNAP on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $50.46 a share. The total sale was $723,495.

Snap Inc is a camera application developer. Its main product is Snapchat, a camera application created to help people communicate through short videos and images. It also offers Spectacles, which are camera-enabled sunglasses. Snap Inc has a market cap of $77.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.200000 with and P/S ratio of 34.83.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,338 shares of SNAP stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $50.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 28,000 shares of SNAP stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $50.44. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

