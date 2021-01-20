Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) CFO, Treasurer Jonathan Joseph Campagna Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO, Treasurer of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Joseph Campagna (insider trades) sold 56,305 shares of SPCE on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $31.44 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp is a blank check company. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.030000 with and P/S ratio of 1601.51. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

