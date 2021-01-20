Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) President and CEO Dinesh V Patel Sold $611,212 of Shares

President and CEO of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dinesh V Patel (insider trades) sold 24,846 shares of PTGX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $24.6 a share. The total sale was $611,212.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary peptide-based technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.560000 with and P/S ratio of 31.85. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Dinesh V Patel sold 24,846 shares of PTGX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $24.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTGX, click here