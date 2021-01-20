Phreesia Inc (PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sold $8.6 million of Shares

CEO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chaim Indig (insider trades) sold 135,108 shares of PHR on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $63.32 a share. The total sale was $8.6 million.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $2.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.180000 with and P/S ratio of 17.79.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chaim Indig sold 135,108 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $63.32. The price of the stock has increased by 4.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 3.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $63.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.63% since.

SVP, Life Sciences David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $64.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

COO Evan Roberts sold 5,500 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $63.87. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

COO Evan Roberts sold 101,713 shares of PHR stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $52.68. The price of the stock has increased by 25.63% since.

Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of PHR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $52.57. The price of the stock has increased by 25.89% since.

