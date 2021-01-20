Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) CEO and President Richard /ca/ Murray Sold $838,011 of Shares

CEO and President of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard /ca/ Murray (insider trades) sold 86,482 shares of JNCE on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $9.69 a share. The total sale was $838,011.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in transforming the treatment pf cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $452.315 million; its shares were traded at around $11.350000 with and P/S ratio of 2.63. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Jounce Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Richard /ca/ Murray sold 21,999 shares of JNCE stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $6.89. The price of the stock has increased by 64.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Kimberlee C Drapkin sold 5,827 shares of JNCE stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $6.89. The price of the stock has increased by 64.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,298 shares of JNCE stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $6.89. The price of the stock has increased by 64.73% since.

Chief Business Officer Hugh M Cole sold 6,219 shares of JNCE stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $6.89. The price of the stock has increased by 64.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JNCE, click here