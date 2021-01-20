1life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) CFO Bjorn B Thaler Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CFO of 1life Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bjorn B Thaler (insider trades) sold 40,400 shares of ONEM on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $47.44 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $6.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.580000 with and P/S ratio of 17.04. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 1Life Healthcare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin sold 185,457 shares of ONEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $41.23. The price of the stock has increased by 22.68% since.

Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin sold 577,099 shares of ONEM stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $42.19. The price of the stock has increased by 19.89% since.

Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin sold 337,444 shares of ONEM stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $43.03. The price of the stock has increased by 17.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of ONEM stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $51.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

Chief Medical Officer Andrew S Diamond sold 75,000 shares of ONEM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $43.87. The price of the stock has increased by 15.3% since.

Director David P Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of ONEM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $46.13. The price of the stock has increased by 9.65% since.

Chief Medical Officer Andrew S Diamond sold 24,375 shares of ONEM stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $40.93. The price of the stock has increased by 23.58% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lisa A Mango sold 58,326 shares of ONEM stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $41.52. The price of the stock has increased by 21.82% since.

