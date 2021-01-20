  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Lupaka Completes Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

January 20, 2021 | About: TSXV:LPK +0%

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 6, 2021 (the “Placement”).

The Company issued 2,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (“Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (“Warrant Share”) entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years from the closing (the “Placement”). All Shares issued and Warrants Shares (if exercised prior to May 21, 2021) are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

No finders’ fees were paid, and no Insiders participated in this Placement.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used to pay ongoing operating costs as the Company continues to pursue its litigation against the Republic of Peru and to support review of potential new properties.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.
[email protected]
Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or its website at www.lupakagold.com


16594672-9c53-4027-b448-c415a7331b26

