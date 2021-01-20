  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Taro to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 27, 2021

January 20, 2021


Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, after the close of market on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at [url="]www.taro.com[/url].



About Taro


Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at [url="]www.taro.com[/url].

