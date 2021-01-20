SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of PRGX, BYFC, IPOE, and RP Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PRGX’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Ardian North America Fund II, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement PRGX’s shareholders will receive $7.71 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-prgx-global-inc.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BYFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Broadway’s agreement to merge with CFBanc Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Broadway will issue 13.626 shares of Broadway common stock to CFBanc shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-broadway-financial-corporation.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (: IPOE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Social Capital Hedosophia’s agreement to merge with Social Finance, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-social-capital-hedosophia-holdings-corp-v.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RealPage’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage’s shareholders will $88.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-realpage-inc.

