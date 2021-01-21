Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2020

PR Newswire
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth quarter 2020
Continuing operations
- Order intake 22,051 million SEK
- Revenues 22,408 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,487 million SEK
- Operating margin 15.6%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,505 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 20.1%
- Profit after net financial items 3,407 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after net financial items 4,424 million SEK
- Profit for the period 2,633 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.10 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 2.68 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,228 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Profit for the period -13 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 22,052 million SEK
- Revenues 22,412 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,474 million SEK
- Operating margin 15.5%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,492 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 20.0%
- Profit for the period 2,621 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.09 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 2.67 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,227 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder) or phone +46 79 060 87 17 (Emelie Alm).
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 21 January 2021 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 21 January 2021
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 21 January 2021.
Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2020
SOURCE Sandvik