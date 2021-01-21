Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2020

Continuing operations

Order intake 22,051 million SEK

Revenues 22,408 million SEK

Operating profit 3,487 million SEK

Operating margin 15.6%

Adjusted operating profit 4,505 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 20.1%

Profit after net financial items 3,407 million SEK

Adjusted profit after net financial items 4,424 million SEK

Profit for the period 2,633 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.10 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 2.68 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,228 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Profit for the period -13 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 22,052 million SEK

Revenues 22,412 million SEK

Operating profit 3,474 million SEK

Operating margin 15.5%

Adjusted operating profit 4,492 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 20.0%

Profit for the period 2,621 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.09 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 2.67 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,227 million SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder) or phone +46 79 060 87 17 (Emelie Alm).

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 21 January 2021 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 21 January 2021

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 21 January 2021.

