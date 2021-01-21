Adverty continues rapid expansion with appointment of Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-game advertising platform, Adverty, has announced the appointment of Anders Rössel as Chief Financial Officer. Anders has been tasked to help manage the innovative technology company's growth, following the launch of new offices and a raft of senior hires in 2020.

Adverty's mission is to deliver seamless advertising which connects brands and audiences through its revolutionary technology, built specifically for gaming. Anders will be responsible for the company's financials, whilst providing strategic counsel to the CEO and the members of the Board.

Prior to joining Adverty, Anders was CFO at Howden Insurance Brokers Sweden, where he drove a Finance Transformation Project, whilst also being responsible for IT and HR. He was also Head of Business Control at Cherry, a holding company which invests in gaming companies and which was subsequently acquired by a British private equity fund. He started off his career as a management trainee at high-profile media company MTG after which he held a variety of executive roles in several multinational companies.

Anders comments: "I am excited to get stuck into my new role in such an innovative and fast-growing media company. Adverty provides unique ad formats, and its potential is huge - despite a challenging trading environment as we start the new year. Adverty is genuinely setting a new standard for generating revenue and we anticipate many high-value deals and strategic long-term partnerships in the pipeline, both in the short and the long term."

Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder of Adverty adds: "We are delighted to welcome Anders to the team. He is a well-respected leader with business experience which is both deep and incredibly diverse, thanks to a wide range of finance and development roles across many industries and geographies. His skills set stands us in great stead as we look forward to future success."

The expansion of Adverty's business follows ever-increasing numbers of advertisers looking for unobtrusive in-game advertising at scale, in a largely untapped but hugely exciting media frontier which is slowly moving into the mainstream consciousness.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

