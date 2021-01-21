  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kinder Morgan to Hold 2021 Investor Day

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:KMI +0.26%


Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make virtual presentations on January 27, 2021 at the Kinder Morgan 2021 Investor Day regarding the results for fiscal year 2020, the near-term outlook for 2021, as well as the long-term outlook for KMI.



Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.kindermorgan.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx[/url]. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.



About Kinder Morgan



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit [url="]www.kindermorgan.com[/url].

