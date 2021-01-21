Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Pega Service Providers 2021

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s inaugural “PEAK Matrix® for Pega Service Providers 2021” report.

According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated in the Pega services market, particularly in value delivered for Market Impact. Accenture is also well positioned in Vision & Capability, scoring high in vision, strategy, innovation and investments. Notably, the analysis found that Accenture has “credible proof points in executing consulting-led, end-to-end, transformational Pega projects around the entire suite of products — BPM, Pega platform, and customer engagement / CRM.”“The enterprise Pega transformation agenda has evolved from driving back-end process improvements to creating personalized customer experiences that enable new streams of revenue growth,” said Yugal Joshi, vice president, Everest Group. "Accenture's IP tools and solutions, coupled with its Pega talent development initiatives, help enterprises scale Pega initiatives. Clients have also benefited from its consulting expertise and domain knowledge in driving Pega-led transformation. Taken together, these efforts have earned Accenture its ‘Leader’ placement in this report."Everest Group highlights Accenture’s investment in talent, noting that the company has the largest pool of resources among all providers assessed. Additionally, the report asserts that clients stand to benefit from Accenture’s investments in horizontal and vertical IP solutions. Everest Group states that “buyers appreciate its extensive delivery network, account management, and proactive contribution from senior leadership for Pega services engagements.”“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group as a leading transformation partner and provider in the Pega services market,” said David Steuer, managing director and global lead for Intelligent Technology Partner Practices at Accenture. “This recognition reflects our strong collaboration with Pega as we continue to grow and invest in our relationship and commitment to delivering innovative solutions powered by Pega technologies to our clients, helping them to embrace change and realize new business value.”The Everest Group report assessed 16 IT service providers across consulting, implementation and maintenance/support services for Pega Cloud and Pega CRM suite globally.A [url="]Platinum-level+Pega+Consulting+Partner%2C[/url] Accenture has conducted more than 550 Pega client engagements over the last five years, leveraging its deep industry capability to help deliver transformational work across the communications, media, technology, financial services, health and public services, life sciences, airlines, and automotive industries.A custom version of the “PEAK Matrix® for Pega Service Providers 2021” report is available [url="]here[/url]. For more information on Accenture and Pegasystems visit [url="]www.accenture.com%2Fpega[/url].Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

