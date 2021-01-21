  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Repauno Port & Rail Terminal Announces Hank Alexander as Chief Executive Officer, Successfully Loads First Marine Vessel

January 21, 2021 | About: FTAI -2.19%

GIBBSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, located along the Delaware River in Gibbstown, New Jersey, announced today that Harry J. (Hank) Alexander has been named Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the facility has successfully received and loaded its first Liquified Petroleum Gas marine vessel, utilizing a new state of the art rail-to-ship loading system. Repauno Port & Rail Terminal is a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (: FTAI).

Mr. Alexander brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the position, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Energy Transfer, and previously with Sunoco Logistics Partners. While at Energy Transfer, Mr. Alexander was responsible for commercial, strategic growth and revenue related activities. His professional experience also encompasses operations, engineering and construction management roles.

“We are very pleased to have Hank assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Repauno, and we are proud to have safely loaded the first marine vessel at our facility,” said Joe Adams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of FTAI. “The state of the art terminal is designed to safely and efficiently handle a wide variety of freight, providing critical logistics services to a multitude of industrial segments, and Hank will bring strategic oversight, vision and leadership to guide this facility toward realizing its full potential as a world class multimodal hub.”

The newest marine terminal on the Delaware River, Repauno Port & Rail Terminal is uniquely positioned as a premier multimodal facility on the Atlantic Seaboard. The deep water terminal is located on 1,600 acres in Gibbstown, New Jersey with underground granite storage cavern infrastructure, a new multipurpose dock, unit train rail capability and convenient truck access to interstates I-95 and I-295. For more information on Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, please visit www.repauno.com.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(212) 798-6128
[email protected]

