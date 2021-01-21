  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Northern Trust Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 21, 2021


Northern Trust Corporation has released its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. Results can be found on Northern Trust’s website at:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fabout-us%2Finvestor-relations[/url]



Webcast of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call



Northern Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on January 21, 2021. The live call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust’s website at the address noted above.



A recording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust’s website from 1:00 p.m. CT on January 21, 2021, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software.



About Northern Trust



Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.



Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions[/url].

