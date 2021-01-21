  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Home Capital to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

January 21, 2021 | About: TSX:HCG +0.29%


Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) will report financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 18, 2021 before markets open.



Home Capital’s executive management will host an audio conference call webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST. Management will discuss the Company’s financial results and follow with a question-and-answer period for analysts and investors.



Participants may register in advance for the conference call by visiting: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F3085869[/url].



The conference call will also be webcast live on the Company’s website. Presentation slides accompanying the live audio webcast will be accessible on Home Capital’s website at [url="]www.homecapital.com[/url] in the Investors section of the website.



The archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website at [url="]www.homecapital.com[/url].



About Home Capital: Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Manitoba.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005079/en/


