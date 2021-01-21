  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Climb Channel Solutions Launches Climb Elevate

January 21, 2021 | About: WSTG -0.88%

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, announced today the launch of Climb Elevate, a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Channel Solutions, Inc. Climb Elevate will be the next logical extension of the Climb Channel Solutions strategy. Climb Elevate will focus on efficient quote to ship processes for emerging technology brands that are not yet ready for a full distribution play. Climb Elevate will open up new opportunities for Climb and significantly broaden the scope of new brands that Climb can take to market.

Climb has brought on long-time partner and industry veteran, Michael Bernstein to lead the Climb Elevate division. Michael comes to Climb after a 26-year career at CDW, where he was most recently a Senior Manager in CDW's procurement organization.

Michael Bernstein, Director of Sales for Climb Elevate, added, "While at CDW, I was always impressed with Climb's innovation and dedication to customer service. I am eager to continue that tradition and help emerging manufacturers capitalize on Climb's leadership in the channel."

"Climb Elevate will strengthen Climb's overall market position in several different ways. Elevate will handle Climb's growing auxiliary business. We will off-load the entire quote-to-ship process for these vendors, freeing up the Climb sales team to focus on our legacy vendors. Elevate will also work with a broader range of vendor partners than Climb and help them efficiently function in the distribution marketplace," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

