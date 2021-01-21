Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 Second Quarter Earnings Call

On Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.
To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-877-510-8087 or 1-862-298-9015 and provide the Conference ID 4990276. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit [url="]www.tapestry.com%2Finvestors[/url] on the Internet. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 4th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and enter the Conference ID 4990276.
Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit [url="]www.tapestry.com[/url]. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at [url="]www.tapestry.com%2Finvestors[/url]. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with NYSE:TPR. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:TPR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:TPR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:TPR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005137/en/