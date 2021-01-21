  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to Occur on February 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

January 21, 2021


[url="]Bristol+Myers+Squibb[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. During the call, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com[/url] or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 800-458-4121 or international +1 313-209-6672, confirmation code: 4441406, or using this [url="]link[/url] which becomes active fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on February 4 through 1:30 p.m. ET on February 18, 2021. The replay will also be available through [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com[/url] or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 4441406.



About Bristol Myers Squibb



Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at [url="]BMS.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].



