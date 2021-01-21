Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at B. Riley Securities and BIO CEO & Investor Conferences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences, highlighting the Company’s GP2 Phase IIb trial data and the planned Phase III trial. In addition, a video of the Company’s corporate presentation with comments by Snehal Patel will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website [url="]here[/url].The Company will present at the virtual B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference today, January 21, 2021 at approximately 11:30am EST and will participate in a question and answer session. The presentation will be live and available to conference attendees.The Company will present at the virtual 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference to be held from February 16-18, 2021 and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will include a pre-recorded audio track available to conference attendees on demand.For more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The virtual 2021 event, taking place February 16-18, will showcase the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) perspective on the new U.S. Congressional agenda, the record setting pace of biotech IPOs, and the hottest clinical developments and industry catalysts. In addition, there will be three days of BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior business development executives seeking potential investments and deal partners.One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/(human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company’s website: [url="]www.greenwichlifesciences.com[/url].Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

