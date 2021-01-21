  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

January 21, 2021


Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.



Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company's website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.changehealthcare.com%2F[/url]. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until Feb. 4, 2022.



About Change Healthcare



Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at [url="]changehealthcare.com[/url].



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005099/en/


