LeafLink Recognizes Plus Products' Sour Watermelon UPLIFT as Best-Selling California Edible for 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced that its Sour Watermelon UPLIFT gummies were recognized as LeafLink's best-selling cannabis edible in the California market and one of the five best-selling edible products across all active markets.



LeafLink processes over $3.1B per year in wholesale cannabis orders on its B2B e-commerce marketplace. Connecting over 1,700 cannabis brands with over 5,600 licensed retailers, the LeafLink platform is active in 26 legal markets across North America.

“PLUS is thrilled to see one of our products receive such noteworthy recognition,” stated Jake Heimark, PLUS Co-founder and CEO. “We have built the company around providing the California market with the highest quality cannabis products and this award is a testament to that.”

PLUS Sour Watermelon UPLIFT, with over 38 million gummies sold since January 2018, has remained one of the most popular cannabis products in California since adult-use was legalized.1

The LeafLink List 2020 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1st, 2020 to September 1st, 2020.

“LeafLink List is our way of celebrating the incredible brands and retailers who make up the thriving LeafLink community,” said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink Co-founder and CEO. “Over the last year, we’ve seen the cannabis industry overcome great obstacles and continue to evolve thanks to the hard work and ingenuity these businesses exhibit on a daily basis. We’re excited to continue working together to push the cannabis space forward.”

(1) According to Headset.io from January 2018 through December 2020



About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About LeafLink

LeafLink, the cannabis industry’s wholesale marketplace, is defining the way thousands of cannabis brands and retailers manage and track their orders and relationships. The e-commerce marketplace empowers brands, distributors, and retailers who want to streamline the ordering process, simplify communication, and spend less time on administrative work. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 26 territories across the United States and Canada. Cannabis retailers and brands use LeafLink to manage over $3.1B+ in annual orders.



