OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

January 21, 2021 | About: ONEW -2.76%

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. ( ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-5793 in the U.S./Canada or (615) 622-8064 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the Conference ID #8459613. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

About OneWater Marine Inc.
OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

