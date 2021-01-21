  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Invitation - Presentation of Q4 2020 Interim Report

January 21, 2021 | About: OSTO:BOL +1.16% OTCPK:BDNNY +2.95%

PR Newswire

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Friday 12 February at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which also can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:

  • from Sweden +46 856642651
  • from United Kingdom +44 3333000804
  • from United States +1 6319131422

PIN Code: 69409035#

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.

For further information:
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 291 5780

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/invitation---presentation-of-q4-2020-interim-report,c3271734

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-q4-2020-interim-report-301212458.html

SOURCE Boliden


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)