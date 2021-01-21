  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Iridium Announces Release Date For Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 21, 2021 | About: NAS:IRDM -0.79%

PR Newswire

Jan. 21, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") will host a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. In advance of the call on February 11, 2021, Iridium will issue its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings press release, which will be available at http://www.iridium.com. To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial 1-412-902-6740 and ask for the Iridium Communications Inc. conference call. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time to help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at http://www.iridium.com.

Iridium Communications Inc.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call.

About Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
[email protected]

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301211927.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.


