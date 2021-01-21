Biomica Announces Participation at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress® January 21-24, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN.TA), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress® to be held from today January 21-24, 2021.

Prof. Yehuda Ringel, CSO of Biomica, will present "BMC322 - A rationally-designed live bacterial consortium based on microbiome functional genomic analysis for treatment of IBD" on Saturday 23rd January, 2021 at 2PM (EST).

The Crohn's & Colitis Congress is jointly organized by the American Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (CCFA) and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA). The Congress connects IBD providers and researchers from around the world and will be held virtually this year.

Prof. Ringel will present and discuss the development of Biomica's two rationally-designed live bacterial consortia (BMC322 & BMC321) for treatment of inflammatory bowel disorders (IBD), and preliminary results of a study using BMC322 and BMC321 in animal model of IBD. The abstract was selected with distinction; scored in the top 10% of abstracts chosen for poster presentation.

For details on the conference see: https://crohnscolitiscongress.org/

About Biomica:

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

