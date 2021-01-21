CASI Pharmaceuticals Partner, BioInvent, To Host Key Opinion Leader Call On BI-1206 For Relapsed Or Refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announces that its partner BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy today announces that it will host a Key Opinion Leader call on BI-1206 for relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. CET).

The event will feature a presentation by renowned lymphoma expert Mats Jerkeman, MD, Lund University, who will discuss the current treatment landscape, and unmet medical need for patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for whom current treatment options are very limited. Dr Jerkeman will also discuss his experience in treating these patients with BioInvent's anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206, a novel monoclonal antibody that specifically targets the antibody "brakes" to help overcome resistance to rituximab.

BioInvent's management team will also provide an update on the ongoing Phase I/IIa trial of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab and CASI Pharmaceuticals Chairman and CEO, Dr. Wei-Wu He, will provide an update on the development plan and potential for BI-1206 in China. Dr. Jerkeman and senior members of the BioInvent and CASI management teams will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for the call, please click here.

Dr. Mats Jerkeman is Professor in Clinical Oncology at Lund University, Sweden. His research focus is all possible aspects of malignant lymphomas, aiming for the improvement of the quality of life and survival of these patients.

Dr. Jerkeman is the coordinator of several ongoing clinical trials in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. He also serves as Chairman of the Nordic Lymphoma Group, Editor of ESMO Guidelines/Lymphoma and as coordinator of the Swedish Lymphoma Register for many years.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd. ("CASI China"), which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-partner-bioinvent-to-host-key-opinion-leader-call-on-bi-1206-for-relapsed-or-refractory-non-hodgkins-lymphoma-301212249.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.