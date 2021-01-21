Hawkeye Systems hires new CFO expects the release of 10k this week

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, announced today it had hired Chris Mulgrew to serve as CFO permanently for the company.

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye, stated, "I am pleased to welcome someone with the experience and commitment of Chris to join our team and help us gain a much better handle on the timing of our filings and improve our ability to move quickly and accurately in our filings and as a public company. Chris's addition and the acquisition of IKON are synergistic growth drivers for the business to grow and thrive in 2021"

Mr. Mulgrew brings twenty plus years of senior-level finance, business development, and operations experience to Hawkeye Systems. He recently served as Chief Financial Officer for an emerging oilfield service company and Strategic Advisor to a highly acquisitive SaaS company, both leading private equity-backed firms. In these roles, Christopher was instrumental in driving revenue growth, scaling finance and operations, and realizing synergies through strategic acquisitions. Over the course of Mr. Mulgrew's career, he has held various leadership roles with successful high-growth companies, including the Shell Technology Ventures Fund and Pacific Western Brewing. Mr. Mulgrew earned an MBA from the top-ranked Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and a BBA in Accounting from Simon Fraser University in Canada. Christopher is also qualified as a Chartered Public Accountant in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant in the US and has completed executive programs at the London School of Business.

Mr. Mulgrew stated, "I am honored to be working with Corby and the entire Hawkeye Systems team to accelerate growth and deliver value for all stakeholders."

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services. The company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources supporting its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.

