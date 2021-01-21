DarioHealth Announces Hiring of Leading Digital Health Innovator as Senior Vice President of Employer Sales

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today the appointment of Chris Chan as Senior Vice President of Employer Sales. Mr. Chan will be responsible for leading growth initiatives in the self-insured employer market. Mr. Chan brings a unique perspective and strong understanding of the self-insured employer marketplace for digital health and DTx solutions.

Mr. Chan was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at SleepQuest; a sleep apnea focused technology and telehealth company. Prior to that role, Mr. Chan was a founding member, team leader, and innovation imaginer at Mercer LABS, where he worked with employers to evaluate digital health startups, care delivery improvement, condition management, workforce strategy, and benefit design. He also served as founder and creative director of the Health Imagination Innovation Team at Willis Towers Watson. In this role, Mr. Chan grew sales and created a global innovation network of consultants working on projects related to emerging trends, behavioral economics, gamification, big data, wearable devices, and incentive design.

"Chris brings an extensive network of senior-level relationships and a successful track record of innovation and sales leadership in digital therapeutics, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the team," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America. "In his previous roles, he has been involved in the proliferation of some of the largest digital health interventions in the employer and payer markets. Chris has extensive expertise in bringing next-generation digital health products like ours to the large employer market and will be an asset to increase market penetration. We believe that Chris, along with our recently announced addition of Claudia Kraut as VP of Broker and Consultant Partnerships, significantly strengthens our Employer Market team."

"I am thrilled to be joining Dario at this juncture of its development, and have been impressed with their solutions for addressing the needs of individuals living with chronic conditions," stated Mr. Chan. "Dario's evidence-based open architecture provides a platform for working collaboratively and transparently across the healthcare system and I look forward to being part of the team bringing this solution to members, providers, employers and their advisors."

In addition to Mr. Chan's experience, he is also the founder of Purple Light Idea Factory, an advisor to several digital health companies focused on the fields of caregiving, addiction, mental health, sleep, network contracting, behavioral health, and payment integrity.

Mr. Chan's appointment will support the continued growth and expansion of the business and benefit Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic approach that delivers adaptive, personalized experiences designed to drive behavior change through intuitive, clinically proven digital tools and coaching that help individuals measurably improve health outcomes.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by connected devices, data, high-quality software, and coaching, the company makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The highly engaging, user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is used regularly by tens of thousands of consumers worldwide. The company is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

