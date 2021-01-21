  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys American Express Co, Calmare Therapeutics Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co

January 21, 2021 | About: CTTC +0% AXP -1.47% XOM -2.08% AMZN +1.44% V +0.16% ARCC +0.06% BRK.A +0.23% MSFT -0.47% KO -0.15% GSBD +0.76% KOPN -3.25% E -1.98%

Providence, RI, based Investment company Weybosset Research & Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, Calmare Therapeutics Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weybosset+research+%26+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 202,642 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 56,906 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 111,940 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  4. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 90,359 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  5. New York Times Co (NYT) - 201,674 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Calmare Therapeutics Inc (CTTC)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Calmare Therapeutics Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $0.03 and $0.12, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.25.

Sold Out: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Kopin Corp. The sale prices were between $1.19 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $1.65.

Sold Out: Entree Resources Ltd (ERLFF)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Entree Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.3 and $0.46, with an estimated average price of $0.36.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.56%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Weybosset Research & Management Llc still held 8,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.29%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3263.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Weybosset Research & Management Llc still held 187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.51%. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $206.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Weybosset Research & Management Llc still held 1,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc reduced to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Weybosset Research & Management Llc still held 19,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.



